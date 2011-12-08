HONG KONG Dec 8 Luxury auto dealer Baoxin Auto Group Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$8.50 per share, the bottom of an indicative range, putting it on course to raise about $414 million, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Baoxin Auto offered 379.32 million new shares, putting the total deal at HK$3.22 billion ($414 million). The offer was marketed with an indicative range of HK$8.50 to HK$10.80 per share.

The source was not authorised to speak publicly on the IPO details. ($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)