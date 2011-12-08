* IPO priced at HK$8.50/share, bottom of range

By Fiona Lau

HONG KONG, Dec 8 Luxury auto dealer Baoxin Auto Group Ltd is raising $414 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering after pricing the deal at the bottom of an indicative range, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Baoxin Auto, a dealer in Eastern China for the world's biggest luxury carmaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, offered 379.32 million new shares at HK$8.50 per share, the bottom of an indicative range of HK$8.50 to HK$10.80 per share.

The offering, which totalled HK$3.22 billion ($414 million), was priced at a 2012 price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5 times, IFR added.

The source was not authorised to speak publicly on the IPO.

Morgan Stanley was sole global coordinator of the offering, with JPMorgan Chase & Co and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd's CMB International Capital as joint bookrunners. ($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong dollars) (Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)