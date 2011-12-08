* IPO priced at HK$8.50/share, bottom of range
* Baoxin Auto IPO raises $414 mln - IFR
* IPO priced at 9.5 times 2012 P/E - IFR
(Adds P/E ratio for offering, underwriters)
By Fiona Lau
HONG KONG, Dec 8 Luxury auto dealer Baoxin
Auto Group Ltd is raising $414 million in a Hong Kong
initial public offering after pricing the deal at the bottom of
an indicative range, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source
with direct knowledge of the deal.
Baoxin Auto, a dealer in Eastern China for the world's
biggest luxury carmaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG,
offered 379.32 million new shares at HK$8.50 per share, the
bottom of an indicative range of HK$8.50 to HK$10.80 per share.
The offering, which totalled HK$3.22 billion ($414 million),
was priced at a 2012 price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5 times, IFR
added.
The source was not authorised to speak publicly on the IPO.
Morgan Stanley was sole global coordinator of the
offering, with JPMorgan Chase & Co and China Merchants
Bank Co Ltd's CMB International Capital as joint
bookrunners.
($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong dollars)
(Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)