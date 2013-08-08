LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - Bahraini lender Al Baraka
has been downgraded to junk status by Standard & Poor's, the
only credit rating agency that rates the bank.
The Islamic lender's rating was reduced from BBB- to BB+
with a negative outlook on the back of increased sovereign and
economic risk in the regions where it operates, S&P said in a
statement.
The move follows the ratings firm's review of the sovereign
credit-worthiness of some of the countries where Al Baraka
operates, particularly Egypt and Jordan.
"We expect the operating environment and credit conditions
in the MENA region, especially Jordan and Egypt, to remain tough
over the coming 12-18 months. Consequently, we foresee an
adverse impact on (Al Baraka's) business and financial
profiles," S&P said.
The negative outlook reflects S&P's view that the lender's
capitalisation could deteriorate if, for instance, Egypt
defaults and economic conditions worsen in Jordan.
This is the first time that Al Baraka has been downgraded
since S&P first gave it a rating of BBB- in 2007.
Earlier this week, the lender said that net income for the
second quarter of 2013 rose 11 percent from a year ago to $42
million.
