NEW YORK Dec 20 Moody's Investors Service on
Thursday downgraded Barbados' credit rating to Ba1, into junk
territory, citing the Caribbean country's lukewarm economy and
rising government debt levels.
The rating also carries a negative outlook, with the agency
saying that the country's economic prospects remain weak.
"Moody's believes that the country's growth prospects remain
very limited due to its deteriorating competitiveness and
declining productivity coupled with heavy dependence on tourism,
particularly from the United Kingdom and the United States,"
Moody's said in a statement.
"While the worst appears to be behind Barbados both in terms
of fiscal deficits and economic deterioration, Moody's
anticipates that the government's deficits will remain large for
the next few years and its debt levels will continue to rise,
albeit at a slowing pace," the statement added.
Standard & Poor's rates Barbados BB-plus with a stable
outlook, also a speculative rating.