By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Sept 9 Barbara Bui , one of
France's few listed fashion brands, believes trading has become
more unpredictable than six months ago as it frets that debt
problems in the United States and euro zone could weigh on
consumer sentiment.
The next four months to Christmas are crucial for margins at
fashion brands because this is when they are able to sell the
most items at high prices. Falling demand during this period
would hit them harder than earlier in the year.
"From now on, every day counts (in terms of margins) and I
don't like this lack of visibility," Deputy Chief Executive
Jean-Michel Lagarde told Reuters in an interview at the Paris
leg of the Vogue Fashion Night Out, a global event organised by
the glossy magazine to encourage people to shop.
"We are all feeling a little bit on the defensive. We are
worried as we don't know what will happen."
His comments come after Swiss luxury group Richemont
warned this week the strong sales growth it had enjoyed
this year might not last, as economic uncertainty made consumers
more hesitant about splashing out on upmarket products.
The luxury goods industry has proven more resilient than
other consumer markets to variations in economic confidence.
Last month, Hermes , the maker of 7,500-euro
($10,500) Birkin leather bags, said it had not seen a drop in
the number of people visiting its shops nor a weakening in sales
over the summer, in spite of a worsening economic climate.
But if the luxury market has been enjoying a historic
rebound since the downturn of 2008, some brands such as Barbara
Bui are concerned future growth could slow much faster than
expected.
"We have not seen signs of a slowdown but, six months ago,
we never thought there could be a slowdown," Lagarde said.
Top on the list of concerns is demand from U.S. department
stores, major clients of luxury brands, which could cut their
orders in anticipation of a spending lull.
Yet other luxury brands such as Dior , part of the
world's biggest luxury group, LVMH , are confident
demand from big emerging markets such as China will continue to
drive sales.
"There is a financial crisis but there are also emerging
markets which are doing very, very well," Sidney Toledano, Chief
Executive and Chairman of Dior, told Reuters at the Vogue
Fashion Night Out.
"Luxury is doing well because, for top-quality work, there
will always be demand."
($1 = 0.714 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by David
Hulmes)