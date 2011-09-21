HONG KONG, Sept 21 Barclays Capital (Barcap) has hired nine staff for its South Korean equities team, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Eight of the nine staff previously worked with Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), said Barcap, investment banking arm of British bank Barclays Plc .

The new hires include John Chang, who joins as head of equities for South Korea and Jiyoung Chung who takes the role of head of generalist equities sales.

Reuters first reported the move in June. For a related story double-click on: . (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)