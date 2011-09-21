HONG KONG, Sept 21 Barclays Capital (Barcap) has
hired nine staff for its South Korean equities team, the company
said in a statement on Wednesday. Eight of the nine staff
previously worked with Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), said Barcap,
investment banking arm of British bank Barclays Plc .
The new hires include John Chang, who joins as head of
equities for South Korea and Jiyoung Chung who takes the role of
head of generalist equities sales.
Reuters first reported the move in June. For a related story
double-click on: .
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)