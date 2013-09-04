LONDON, Sept 4 UK carehome business Barchester Healthcare has repaid around 1.4 billion pounds ($2.17 billion) of debt after selling and leasing back some of its property portfolio to Ravenshill International, a private group of real estate investors.

Under the terms of the deal, all of the debt has been repaid at face value or par. The acquired property assets will be leased back to Barchester and operated by the company for 23 years.

Barchester, which operates more than 200 homes for the elderly in the UK, has been in restructuring talks since last October about its debt, which is predominantly property loans.

At the time the company came under pressure to refinance these loans amid 'slight underperformance' at the operating business, according to a report by ratings agency Fitch.

Talks hit stalemate over 450 million pounds of interest rate swaps that were put in place at the peak of the market in 2006 to hedge against rising interest rates but are now 'out of the money'. These swaps sit alongside or above existing senior debt.

In addition to the swaps, the debt consisted of 380 million pounds of junior debt which was due to mature this month, and 532 million pounds of Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS).

"Two to three years ago these structures were so complicated that any restructuring of its indebtedness looked impossible," a restructuring lawyer said.

The situation changed earlier this year when US Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) began looking at buying the property arms of healthcare companies, which gave the companies the ability to sell the property and repay some of their debt.

In July, US REIT HCP started buying Barchester's junior debt to gain more influence in the company's restructuring and potentially buy some of the company's property portfolio.

HCP was one of a number of interested buyers but was trumped by Ravenshill's bid, which offered the best value to Barchester, a source close to the deal said.

Goldman Sachs advised Barchester and Rothschild advised junior creditors.

Another UK carehome business, General Healthcare Group, is struggling to refinance nearly 2 billion pounds of debt, some of which matures in October.

General Healthcare's swaps do not mature until 2031 and breaking them could add up to 600 million pounds to the company's debt pile. ($1 = 0.6439 British pounds) (Edited by Tessa Walsh)