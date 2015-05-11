May 11 Chief Executive Officer Valerie Keating
of Barclays Plc's credit card arm, Barclaycard, is
stepping down to seek a new professional challenge, Sky News
reported on Monday.
The departure of Keating from the position she has held for
six years is expected to be announced on Tuesday, Sky News said.
Keating is likely to remain in her role for some time to
ensure an orderly handover, Sky said on their website.
Barclays could not be reached for a comment outside regular
business hours.
