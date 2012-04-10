By Steve Slater
| LONDON, April 10
LONDON, April 10 Britain's most powerful
shareholder group has said it has concerns about executive pay
levels at British bank Barclays Plc, adding to growing
criticism over a 17 million pound ($26.92 million) award for
Chief Executive Bob Diamond.
IVIS, the shareholder advisory service of the Association of
British Insurers (ABI) - whose roughly 440 members own about 20
percent of the FTSE All-Share index - said it had issued an
"amber top" warning on Barclays' remuneration, which indicates
it has some concerns. A red top warning signals its most serious
criticism about an issue.
The ABI said its concerns were about executive pay. It had
already criticised Barclays after its 2011 results two months
ago, saying the bank had not gone far enough in cutting staff
pay to improve rewards for investors.
"It is not the signal of the change required in order to
improve the investment case," Robert Talbut, chairman of the
ABI's investment committee, said at the time.
Since then, Barclays said Diamond took home about 17 million
pounds in salary, bonus and share awards for last year, once
again making him one of Europe's highest paid bankers.
Pirc, another shareholder advisory service, said investors
should reject Barclays' pay plan at the bank's annual
shareholder meeting on April 27.
"Once again, disclosure is nebulous and the remuneration
structure remains complex," Pirc said last week, adding that
executive awards should be clawed back after an insurance
mis-selling scandal involving all UK banks.
"In view of the fact that Barclays' shares are trading far
below net asset value, we cannot think of any circumstances in
which a Chief Executive who was part of a team when the bank got
into that predicament should be receiving any bonus at all;
indeed the board should also be considering clawbacks itself,"
Pirc said.
Some of Britain's biggest institutional investors are
considering voting against the remuneration report, newspaper
reports have said.
Barclays said on Tuesday it had "extensive engagement" with
shareholders, including the ABI and its members, over recent
weeks.
"We note the concerns and questions that they have raised in
their report and look forward to continuing to work with them on
those," a spokesman said.
($1 = 0.6314 British pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Richard Chang)