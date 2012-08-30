Aug 30 Here is a timeline of significant events
leading up to the appointment of new Barclays Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins following the resignation of
predecessor Bob Diamond over a rate-rigging scandal.
2005 - Barclays traders seek to manipulate the London
Interbank Offer Rate (Libor) between 2005 and 2009 while Bob
Diamond headed the British bank's investment banking operations,
according to documents from British and U.S. regulators.
2006 - Jenkins is hired from Citi, where he spent 16
years, to turn around Barclays' credit card business.
2009 - Jenkins becomes global retail CEO and a member of the
Barclays executive committee
2011 - Diamond takes over as chief executive on Jan. 1.
2012 - June. Barclays is found guilty of manipulating Libor
interest rates and fined $453 million.
- July. Diamond resigns, a day after Chairman Marcus
Agius. Diamond appears a week later before the parliamentary
committee probing the scandal and acknowledges "reprehensible
behaviour" among his group's traders.
- Aug 18, a UK parliamentary report says company
culture at Barclays is "deeply flawed" and Diamond's testimony
to parliament was selective in parts and short on candour.
- Aug 29, British fraud prosecutors launch a criminal
probe into payments between Barclays and Qatar Holdings, a unit
of the bank's largest shareholder.
- Aug 30, Jenkins becomes CEO.