LONDON, March 7 British bank Barclays
appointed a new head of operations and technology on Thursday
and said it had no plans to fill the chief operations officer
position left vacant after the exit of Jerry del Missier last
year.
Barclays said Shaygan Kheradpir will become chief operations
and technology officer with immediate effect and join the bank's
executive committee.
Kheradpir will be responsible for operational processes,
partly filling the previous COO role. Other past
responsibilities of the COO have been filled by Hector Sants,
who joined to oversee compliance and government relations in
December, and the bank has no plans to appoint a replacement for
del Missier, who left after last summer's Libor-rigging scandal,
a spokeswoman said.
Kheradpir joined Barclays from Verizon at the start of 2011
as chief operating officer for retail and business banking,
where he worked closely with Jenkins in rolling out new
technology.