SINGAPORE Jan 30 Barclays' head of
Asia commodities and its head of credit sales in the region are
among its high-profile departures in Asia after it began cutting
hundreds of jobs in its investment bank, two sources familiar
with the matter said.
James Groves, head of Asia commodities business and who had
been with Barclays since 2002, as well as the bank's Asia credit
sales head Jim Vore have departed, the sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
A spokesman for Barclays in Hong Kong declined to comment,
while the two executives did not reply to a Reuters email.
A source told Reuters on Tuesday Barclays is set to cut
hundreds more jobs in its investment banking division as the
British lender keeps pushing to reform its business.
Last year, Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins pledged a
fresh course for the bank, in an attempt to restore its
reputation following a series of scandals.
Jenkins said in February last year that under his plan,
Project Transform, the bank would shed 1,800 jobs in corporate
and investment banking and 1,900 in its European retail and
business banking.
The latest cuts come in addition to those. Overall, Barclays
employs around 140,000 people.