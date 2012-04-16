* Index swaps see $1.5 bln in outflows over first quarter
* March sees $2.2 bln in outflows, after Jan and Feb inflows
(Adds details)
April 16 Barclays Capital on Monday said
investment flows into commodities rebounded in the first quarter
with $6.9 billion of fresh inflows into the asset class, and
total assets under management rose to an all-time high of $435
billion.
Exchange-traded products and structured notes led inflows,
while index swaps again posted outflows.
"The strength of the quarterly inflows masks a very large
bias towards commodity ETPs ($7 billion) and structured notes
($1.4 billion). In contrast, index swaps saw $1.5 billion
outflow over the quarter, the fourth consecutive quarter of
outflow," Barclays said in note to clients.
Since the first quarter of 2011, index swaps have had
cumulative outflows of $15.9 billion, though the pace of
outflows moderated in the first quarter, Barclays said.
"This is the first time in our history of commodity
investment flow data to see such a long period of weakness in
any form of investment product," the investment bank said.
As a result, the rebound seen in commodity investment flows
in the first quarter remains fragile, it added.
For the first quarter, base metals received positive flows
for the first time in a year and agriculture was the only
commodity sector to see an outflow.
The $6.9 billion inflow in the first quarter masks a high
degree of monthly flow volatility, Barclays said.
March saw $2.2 billion in outflows from commodities, the
first outflow since December, mainly due to the weakness of
index swaps.
In contrast, January and February were relatively strong
with $2.9 billion and $6.2 billion in inflows, respectively,
driven by the relative strength of inflows into ETPs.
All sectors except precious metals saw outflows in March.
Given energy's relative large share in index swaps,
energy-linked indexes saw $1.3 billion in outflows in March.
"The volatility of flows in Q1 was a reflection of jittery
market sentiment, investors' rather fickle mood, and the lack of
any strong conviction among a number of institutional investors
and hedge funds around price direction," Barclays said.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Leslie Adler)