April 16 Barclays Capital on Monday said
investment flows into commodities rebounded in the first quarter
of 2012 with $6.9 billion worth of fresh inflows into the asset
class and total assets under management bounced back to $435
billion, an all-time high.
"The strength of the quarterly inflows masks a very large
bias towards commodity ETPs [Exchange Traded Products] ($7
billion) and structured notes ($1.4 billion). In contrast, index
swaps saw $1.5 billion outflow over the quarter, the fourth
consecutive quarter of outflow," Barclays said in note to
clinets.
Since the first quarter of 2011, index swaps have had
cumulative outflows of $15.9 billion, but the pace of outflows
moderated in the first quarter of 2012, Barclays said.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)