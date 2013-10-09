NEW YORK Oct 9 Barclays Plc named
investment banker John Miller to the newly created position of
head of banking for the Americas, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters.
The bank's global group heads based in the Americas will
report to Miller, as will Americas regional heads, the memo
said. He currently runs Barclays' global industrials group as
well as its global financial sponsors business, it said.
A Barclays spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo,
sent by Tom King and Eric Bommensath, co-CEOs of Barclays'
corporate and investment bank.
Paul Parker, who previously headed the bank's global
corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) group, will
take on sole leadership of the bank's M&A operations worldwide,
the memo said. The M&A business will be put into its own
standalone structure under Parker.
Ros Stephenson will become chairman of banking on a global
basis, according to the memo. She was also previously head of
global corporate finance and M&A.