LONDON Nov 24 Banks across the world may cut up
to half their jobs and branches in the next 10 years as they
fight to stay relevant and profitable in the face of sweeping
technological change, the former head of British bank Barclays
said on Tuesday.
"The number of branches and people employed in the financial
services sector may decline by as much as 50 percent over the
next 10 years, and even in a less harsh scenario I predict they
will decline by at least 20 percent," Antony Jenkins, who was
ousted as chief executive in July, said in a speech.
For Barclays, that would see between 26,000 and 66,000 jobs
cut worldwide, and 280-700 branches shut in Britain.
Jenkins had cut scores of branches and was midway through a
plan to cut 19,000 staff when he was fired in July.
In his speech, titled "Approaching the Uber moment in
financial services", he said technology was "an unstoppable
force" that would improve customer service, risk management and
efficiency and see new banks become household names.
The amount of capital being provided to new start-ups and
financial technology firms meant the industry was not far from
causing "real disruption", he said.
Traditional banks would struggle to implement technology at
the same pace as new start-ups, and this would drag down
returns, he said.
"The barriers to entry are quite high in financial services,
so that will allow the incumbents to probably last longer than
in many other industries.
"The risk is that incumbents will be pushed into this
utility, capital-heavy role that we've seen in other industries
like telecoms. Ultimately, that will become intolerable to
shareholders, so we could see consolidation and mergers," he
said, adding that this was likely to come later in the 10-year
period.
He said banks also faced a challenge in keeping or
attracting the best technology staff, who preferred to work in
Silicon Valley or in other industries.
"If banks want to really compete for talent successfully,
they are going to have to make themselves interesting places to
work. It can't just be about the money, because frankly the
money isn't going to be there the way it was before 2008,"
Jenkins said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Kevin Liffey)