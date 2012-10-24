LONDON Oct 25 Sir David Walker plans to
overhaul of Barclays' board after he formally becomes
the bank's chairman on Nov. 1, and he will oversee the
replacement of executives, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday.
Walker has made clear in remarks since being appointed in
August that he also plans to change some of the bank's
non-executives and work closely with new Chief Executive Antony
Jenkins to improve culture across the bank.
He is set to replace most non-executives over the next six
to 12 months and has approached some of senior City of London
figures.
Some of those approached regarding board positions include
the former Lloyd's of London chairman Lord Levene, and
Lord Davies, the former chairman of Standard Chartered.
Others approached for unspecified roles at the bank include
Colm Kelleher, the European head of Morgan Stanley, and
Jonathan Moulds, the former European head of Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
Outgoing chairman Marcus Agius, former chief executive Bob
Diamond and former chief operating officer Jerry del Missier all
resigned in the summer, following the Libor rate-rigging scandal
that engulfed the bank and led to a 290 million pound ($464.86
million) settlement with regulators.
Barclays has started the search for a new head of human
resources to replace Sally Bott, who resigned with immediate
effect on Friday, 18 months after joining the British bank.
The FT reported that the reshuffle could include a new
finance director to replace Chris Lucas, who has been unwell for
some time and is expected to retire next year.
Some investors also expect Rich Ricci, Barclays investment
banking head, to be replaced given his close associations with
the previous regime and Diamond in particular, according to the
FT's report.