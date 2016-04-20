LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Barclays has named Amer Sajed as
permanent chief executive of its credit card business
Barclaycard, following 11 months where he was interim chief.
Sajed was the head of Barclaycard in the US and took interim
charge of all of the business last May after the departure of
Valerie Soranno Keating.
Sajed joined Barclaycard in 2006 from Citigroup, where he
had a number of senior roles in cards and finance during 20
years at the US bank. At Barclaycard he has run the UK and US
units and also led its payment services to businesses and
corporations.
