By Daniel Wiessner
| ALBANY, N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. Feb 19 New York's top state court
on Thursday reversed a 2013 ruling that had found Barclays PLC
liable in a $300 million dispute with hedge fund Black Diamond
Capital over the British bank's refusal to pay back collateral.
The Connecticut-based fund filed a lawsuit against Barclays
in 2008, claiming it had defaulted on a $40 million collateral
call made at the height of the financial crisis. A lower court
agreed and ordered Barclays to return $297 million in
collateral.
The New York Court of Appeals on Thursday said it was
unclear whether Barclays failed to follow the contract's
procedures for disputing a collateral call and sent the case
back to a state judge in Manhattan.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner)