LONDON May 15 Britain's Barclays Plc will issue at least $1 billion of new bonds that can convert into shares if the bank hits trouble under an offer to debt investors to exchange old bonds for new securities.

It is the latest move by Barclays to adjust its capital structure to improve its capital and leverage ratios to meet new regulations.

Barclays has said it plans to issue a total of about 7 billion pounds ($11.8 billion) of bonds that would convert into shares if its core equity ratio falls below a certain level, which for UK banks has been typically set at 7 percent.

Barclays has so far sold about 2 billion pounds of the instruments, dubbed contingent capital or "CoCos", and the exchange offer announced on Thursday will add to that amount.

Barclays said it is offering the holders of some sterling, euro and dollar denominated bonds the chance to swap into the new instruments. It will issue a minimum of $1 billion of new instruments under the terms of the offer, and is likely to issue slightly more than that amount, depending on the take-up from investors.

There has been a rush of European banks selling CoCos this year, which are regarding as riskier than normal debt due to the threat of conversion into shares, but typically pay annual interest of 6-9 percent.

Bankers predict up to a record 40 billion euros of bonds could be issued this year, led by the likes of Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale.

The aim is to create an extra layer of protection to prevent a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis when taxpayers bore the brunt of bank bailouts. ($1 = 0.5954 British Pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)