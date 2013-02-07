LONDON Feb 7 About 1,200 top investment bankers
at Barclays will not receive any upfront cash as the
bank will defer awards over three years, a person familiar with
the matter said.
Managing directors will get one-third of their 2012 bonus
next year, a third in 2015 and a third the year after. Half the
payout will be in cash and half will be in shares, the source
said.
Bankers below managing director level getting a bonus of up
to 65,000 pounds ($102,100) will get all of their bonus in cash
straight away.
Those getting between 65,000 and 250,000 pounds will get 65
percent in cash, and the remaining 35 percent deferred over
three years, half in shares and half in cash, the source said.
Payouts over 250,000 pounds will be deferred over three
years, split between cash and shares.
The bank's 23,300 investment bankers will be told their
bonuses on Friday.
Antony Jenkins, who took over as Barclays chief executive in
August after a string of scandals, has said he will cut pay and
costs across the investment bank, and is keen to show more
restraint on bonuses than in the past.
The investment bank is nearing the completion of a raft of
job cuts in the last two weeks as part of his plan to streamline
the business, a source said on Wednesday.
Jenkins is due to unveil a strategic plan on Tuesday, when
analysts expect about 2,000 investment bank jobs could be axed.