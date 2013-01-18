LONDON Jan 18 British bank Barclays Plc
is considering using its 2012 bonus pool to help pay
fines for its role in Libor interest rate rigging, the Financial
Times reported.
The bank might recoup part or all of the 290 million pounds
it was fined from the bonuses it pays investment bankers, the
paper said, without citing sources.
Part state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is
already preparing to slash bonuses to help pay for its
Libor-related fines, according to a source.
Barclays is currently finalising bonuses for 2012 and
overall compensation was expected to fall between 10 percent and
20 percent on average, two sources said earlier this week.
The bank's new boss said on Thursday in a letter to
employees that they must adopt new values to rebuild the
company's reputation, or leave.