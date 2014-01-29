LONDON Jan 29 Barclays said it will close bank branches in Britain over time due to improving technology and customer behavior changes, but it had no plans for large-scale closures or a target on how much of the network will shut.

"We have consistently been clear that, over time, there will be fewer traditional branches as we move to provide banking services to customers where and when they find it most convenient," a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"This will be driven by the needs of our customers and, therefore, there is not a target for a number of branches to be closed, nor a time frame for such action."

The bank said it had no plans to announce any branch closures in Britain in its results next month, after reports it planned to shut a quarter of its network.