Sept 23 Financial Conduct Authority:
* Barclays fined £38 million for putting £16.5 billion of
client assets at risk
* This is highest fine ever imposed by FCA or its
predecessor FSA for client assets breaches
* Barclays' records did not correctly reflect which company
within its investment banking division was responsible for
assets in accounts
* These failings were compounded by flaws in account naming
or incorrect data that suggested assets belonged to Barclays
instead of its clients.
* Barclays agreed to settle at an early stage, qualifying
for a 30 pct discount. Without this, FCA would have imposed a
penalty of £53,921,619
* Barclays also failed to set up appropriate legal
arrangements with these companies
