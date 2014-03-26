PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 26 Barclays PLC : * Says Barclays and China Development Bank sign MOU on strategic cooperation * Says the MOU, signed in Beijing, China, replaces prior memoranda of understanding entered into since 2007. * Says signed MOU reflects changes that have taken place in both CDB and Barclay s since 2007 * Barclays Plc and CDB have signed a separate MOU in relation to investment opportunities for CDB outside of China. * MOU defines cooperation framework and scope for CDB and Barclays to complement capabilities globally in training and development * For more news, please click here [1062.HK BARC.L CHDB.UL]
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.