BRIEF-Facebook says Live 360 now available globally to all profiles and pages - Blog
* Says Live 360 now available globally to all profiles and pages - Blog Source text : (http://bit.ly/2ohoNB8) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Barclays PLC : * Says proposed amended complaint by New York attorney general over its dark
pool "merely repackages" flawed arguments from the original complaint * Says continues to seek to cooperate with New York attorney general eric
schneiderman, but will continue to defend vigorously against allegations
* Says Live 360 now available globally to all profiles and pages - Blog Source text : (http://bit.ly/2ohoNB8) Further company coverage:
March 29 Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has outlined measures he would take to untangle his ties to the pharmaceutical industry if confirmed by the Senate.