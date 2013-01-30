BRIEF-Legal & General FY adjusted operating profit rises 11 pct
* Eps 1 up 19% to 22.2p, profit before tax 2 up 17% to £1.6bn
LONDON Jan 30 Barclays PLC : * Current pay chair sunderland says doesn't feel board made misjudgement on bob
diamond's pay * Current pay chair sunderland says, with hindsight, diamond should have got
less pay for 2011 * Current pay chair sunderland says has consulted far more with shareholders on
pay this year * Current pay chair sunderland says would not have recommended no bonus for
diamond in 2011 * Current pay chair sunderland says substantial degree of change going on at
bank currently
* Eps 1 up 19% to 22.2p, profit before tax 2 up 17% to £1.6bn
* Company investing in parcel network across Europe (Adds details on parcels, CEO comment)
* Net sales for FY 2016 amount to 352 million Swiss francs ($347.24 million), a currency-adjusted increase of 0.3% versus 2015