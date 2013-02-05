LONDON Feb 5 Barclays PLC :
* CEO says difficult to be definitive on final ppi bill
* CEO says in talks about imposing time limit on ppi, has to be
done in way
that's good for customers
* CEO says having a hard stop that is advertised will encourage
customers to
complain directly, not use cmcs
* CEO says wants a timeframe set for ppi compensation
* CEO says bank has around 3,500 customers affected by interest
rate swaps
mis-selling
* CEO says much greater information available on interest swaps
than was the
case with ppi mis-selling
* CEO says "as confident as can be" that 850 million STG swaps
provision will
be adequate