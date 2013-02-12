LONDON Feb 12 Barclays PLC Finance Director Chris Lucas says: * Barclays finance director says about 1,600 jobs have been cut already in

corporate and investment bank of 1,800 target * Barclays finance director says bank has had good January, encouraged by start

to the year across the bank * Barclays finance director says bank does not believe the risk of loss is

"probable" on civil lawsuits related to libor