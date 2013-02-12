UPDATE 1-Engie pulls out of UK shale gas with assets sale to Ineos
* Engie says sale is part of strategy to focus on infrastructure (Adds Engie comment, background)
LONDON Feb 12 Barclays PLC : * CEO says doesn't believe there will be pressure in UK to break up banks * CEO says comfortable with proposals for 'electrification' of bank
ring-fencing * CEO says believes possiblity of class actions around libor succeeding are
'quite low' * CEO says will lose 500 million STG of annual revenues from businesses being
shut down
* Engie says sale is part of strategy to focus on infrastructure (Adds Engie comment, background)
* Rio to announce successor this year (Adds detail on Rio succession, analyst comment, shares)
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)