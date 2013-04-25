LONDON, April 25 Barclays PLC : * Remuneration structures are being fundamentally changed * Removed all sales commission for branch-based staff * Determined to ensure that shareholders receive an increased share of income

and pre-compensation profits * In Barclays and more widely in the banking industry, pay became excessive. * On track to execute the £1 billion programme of restructuring and investment

for 2013 * Will not achieve a return over the current cost of equity until 2015