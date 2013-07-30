PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 30 Barclays PLC : * UK's prudential regulation authority says agreed and welcomes Barclays
Capital plan * UK's prudential regulation authority says Barclays has credible plan to meet
leverage ratio target of 3 percent by June 2014 * UK's prudential regulation authority says Barclays plan won't require cutting
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source