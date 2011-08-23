MUMBAI Aug 23 Barclays Capital, the investment
banking arm of UK-based Barclays Bank Plc , has
appointed Bhuvnesh Singh as head of its equity research team in
India and Neel Shahani as the head of equity sales trading in
the country.
Singh, who earlier worked at Credit Suisee , will
be responsible for establishing and developing Barclays
Capital's Indian equity research business, Barclays said in a
statement.
Shahani, who joins from India Infoline Ltd , will
establish and manage its execution and sales traders team in
India, the statement added.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Tony Munroe)