MUMBAI Aug 23 Barclays Capital, the investment banking arm of UK-based Barclays Bank Plc , has appointed Bhuvnesh Singh as head of its equity research team in India and Neel Shahani as the head of equity sales trading in the country.

Singh, who earlier worked at Credit Suisee , will be responsible for establishing and developing Barclays Capital's Indian equity research business, Barclays said in a statement.

Shahani, who joins from India Infoline Ltd , will establish and manage its execution and sales traders team in India, the statement added. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Tony Munroe)