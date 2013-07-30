LONDON, July 30 Barclays announced plans on Tuesday to raise 5.8 billion pounds ($8.9 billion) from its shareholders to answer pressure from Britain's regulator for the bank to boost its capital strength and meet another 2 billion pound of mis-selling costs. Here is a list of the top 20 rights issues by banks in Europe since 2007 - in millions of U.S. dollars. (Source: Thomson Reuters data) DATE ISSUER COUNTRY AMOUNT 09/06/08 Royal Bank of Scotland Group United Kingdom 24,355 11/12/09 Lloyds Banking Group PLC United Kingdom 22,480 03/04/09 HSBC United Kingdom 19,420 11/10/07 Fortis SA/NV Belgium 19,311 27/05/08 UBS AG Switzerland 15,435 05/10/10 Deutsche Bank AG Germany 14,095 06/06/11 Commerzbank AG Germany 13,908 15/12/09 ING Groep NV Netherlands 11,092 27/01/12 UniCredit SpA Italy 9,916 27/11/08 Banco Santander SA Spain 9,276 29/07/13 Barclays UK 9,130 21/02/07 Sberbank Rossii Russian Fed 8,786 29/02/08 Societe Generale SA France 8,412 21/07/08 HBOS PLC United Kingdom 8,260 29/10/09 Societe Generale SA France 7,186 10/06/11 Intesa SanPaolo SpA Italy 7,175 19/11/10 BBVA Spain 6,861 13/10/09 BNP Paribas SA France 6,396 19/05/08 Monte dei Paschi di Siena Italy 6,379 11/09/09 Bank VTB Russian Fed 5,874 (Reporting by Vincent Flasseur and David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Will Waterman)