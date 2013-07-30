UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, July 30 Barclays announced plans on Tuesday to raise 5.8 billion pounds ($8.9 billion) from its shareholders to answer pressure from Britain's regulator for the bank to boost its capital strength and meet another 2 billion pound of mis-selling costs. Here is a list of the top 20 rights issues by banks in Europe since 2007 - in millions of U.S. dollars. (Source: Thomson Reuters data) DATE ISSUER COUNTRY AMOUNT 09/06/08 Royal Bank of Scotland Group United Kingdom 24,355 11/12/09 Lloyds Banking Group PLC United Kingdom 22,480 03/04/09 HSBC United Kingdom 19,420 11/10/07 Fortis SA/NV Belgium 19,311 27/05/08 UBS AG Switzerland 15,435 05/10/10 Deutsche Bank AG Germany 14,095 06/06/11 Commerzbank AG Germany 13,908 15/12/09 ING Groep NV Netherlands 11,092 27/01/12 UniCredit SpA Italy 9,916 27/11/08 Banco Santander SA Spain 9,276 29/07/13 Barclays UK 9,130 21/02/07 Sberbank Rossii Russian Fed 8,786 29/02/08 Societe Generale SA France 8,412 21/07/08 HBOS PLC United Kingdom 8,260 29/10/09 Societe Generale SA France 7,186 10/06/11 Intesa SanPaolo SpA Italy 7,175 19/11/10 BBVA Spain 6,861 13/10/09 BNP Paribas SA France 6,396 19/05/08 Monte dei Paschi di Siena Italy 6,379 11/09/09 Bank VTB Russian Fed 5,874 (Reporting by Vincent Flasseur and David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Will Waterman)
