LONDON Jan 24 Barclays will keep a
large and "very significant" investment bank as part of a
slimmer universal bank, its new chief executive said on
Thursday.
"Barclays will continue to be a universal bank and it will
continue to have a very, very significant and large investment
bank as part of that universal banking model," Antony Jenkins,
who took over as CEO at the end of August, told CNBC in an
interview from Davos on Thursday.
Jenkins is expected to cut hundreds of job cuts in the
investment banking arm as part of a broader restructuring across
the bank as part of a strategic review on Feb. 12.