Nikkei drops on strong yen; automakers tumble on weaker than expected US sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
NEW YORK Oct 12 Britain's Barclays is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as its new chief executive, a person with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
Barclays offered the position to Staley, currently managing partner of U.S. hedge fund firm BlueMountain Capital Management, and he accepted the offer, according to the person.
Britain's financial regulator would need to approve the appointment. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by David Gregorio)
NEW YORK, April 3 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc has hired Joseph LaGrasta to spearhead a new exchange-traded funds sales and trading push in the United States, according to a memo seen by Reuters.