NEW YORK Oct 12 Britain's Barclays is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as its new chief executive, a person with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

Barclays offered the position to Staley, currently managing partner of U.S. hedge fund firm BlueMountain Capital Management, and he accepted the offer, according to the person.

Britain's financial regulator would need to approve the appointment. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by David Gregorio)