UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
HONG KONG May 2 Barclays PLC has named Andrew Jones and Eiji Nakai as co-chief executive officers for Asia Pacific, replacing the retiring Robert Morrice.
The appointments are subject to regulatory approval, the UK-based bank said in a statement on Friday.
Jones, currently the region's chief operating officer, joined the bank in 2000 and has worked in Hong Kong and Singapore in fixed income and corporate finance roles.
Nakai has been Barclays' Japan chief executive since 2004, and will continue in that role. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s