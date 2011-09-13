LONDON, Sept 13 Barclays Plc is on track to hit profitability targets and easily beat cost savings goals, its boss said on Tuesday, distancing the British bank from the crisis gripping euro zone rivals.

Bob Diamond, who took over as chief executive at the start of this year after 14 years building up its investment banking arm, said Barclays had a "rock solid" capital and liquidity position and was on track to deliver a return on equity of 13 percent by 2013.

He said Europe needs "a big, deep, liquid" sovereign debt market to drive economic growth and address the EU sovereign debt crisis, the most critical issue weighing on markets now.

"The way to achieve this is through greater fiscal integration," Diamond said. "I believe the debate will increasingly address how and when we get there, not if we get there."

Barclays shares rose 4.7 percent on Tuesday, rebounding alongside other European bank stocks after another rocky trading day amid worries the euro zone debt crisis will spread.

Speaking to investors in New York at the Barclays Capital financial services conference after London markets closed, Diamond said his bank was accessing funding, cost effectively, even though the markets have tightened.

It should "comfortably exceed" a target of cutting annual costs by 1 billion pounds, he said.

Diamond said far-reaching reforms for UK banks unveiled on Monday, forcing them to insulate their retail lending activities and store up billions in extra capital, reduced investor uncertainty, although he said it was too early to estimate the likely cost.

The proposals from the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) could cost banks up to 7 billion pounds ($11 billion) a year, mainly due to higher funding costs, and Barclays is expected to be one of the hardest hit.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ed Lane)