LONDON Oct 13 The new chief executive of
British bank Barclays, expected to be former JPMorgan
banker Jes Staley, faces an early challenge in deciding
what to do in wealth management after a decade of
disappointment.
Most scrutiny is on whether the new CEO, replacing Antony
Jenkins after his ouster in July, will continue to scale back in
investment banking, or build it back up. But investors said
there are other areas that need selling, fixing, or deserve to
be expanded.
"A push into wealth management could help towards growing
the dividend, because there's a greater visibility of earnings,
but on the other hand, that type of business is vulnerable to
market fluctuations," said Paul Mumford, senior investment
manager at Cavendish Asset Management.
"We have to wait for some sort of statement of intent. This
is a company that is capable of reinventing itself and changing
strategy, and refocusing onto areas it might not have
concentrated so much on before," Mumford added.
Staley is close to being appointed CEO, a person with
knowledge of the situation said on Monday. The American spent
most of his 34 years at JPMorgan in its investment bank, but
also ran its private bank for two years, then asset management
for eight years from 2001.
Barclays has failed with big plans in the past for its
wealth business, including an ambitious five-year initiative set
out in 2010 known internally as "Project Gamma".
It wanted to double assets under management (AUM) to 300
billion pounds ($457 billion) and lift annual profits to between
600 and 700 million, people familiar with the matter said.
But it didn't get close.
AUM were $131 billion in 2014, ranking it 25th biggest
private bank with a market share of about 0.6 percent, according
to Scorpio Partnership, a wealth management consultancy. By
comparison, market leader UBS had $2 trillion in AUM
for a market share of 10 percent, Scorpio estimated.
SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS
Barclays Wealth and Investment Management sank to a loss of
98 million pounds in 2013 and the bank stopped reporting profits
for the business, after it was folded into retail and corporate
banking last year.
The business was cut back by Jenkins as part of a wider
restructuring to rein in costs, cut complexity and boost
profitability. Two years ago it said it would stop offering
wealth management services in about 130 countries and cut jobs,
and in June it sold its U.S. wealth and investment management
business to Stifel, making a loss on the sale.
Akshaya Bhargava was appointed last year to run the
business, which a spokeswoman said had made significant
progress, adding Barclays remained "focused on positioning the
business for sustainable long-term growth in target markets
around the world."
Barclays is not alone in struggling to crack private
banking, where scale matters and customers can be reluctant to
move, making it hard to win new business.
"Every bank wants to do private banking because they look at
the big Swiss banks and see the scale of money they make, and
think even if they could get a tiny slice of that pie, it would
move earnings materially," said Chirantan Barua, analyst at
Sanford Bernstein.
But he said Barclays and other banks lack scale in wealth
management, and the main benefit from the business is the
liquidity and funding they get from deposits rather than from
profits.
That has deterred some from selling, as has the prize of
tapping into the world's 36 million millionaires, almost treble
the number of 2000.
