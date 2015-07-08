July 8 Barclays Plc
* Chairman says independent executives have had concerns
about Antony Jenkins' style of leadership for some time.
* Says spoke to Jenkins last week about his future, board
meeting took place last night.
* Chairman says under Jenkins' strategy, shareholder value
creation had been pushed too far into future.
* Says not in massive rush to appoint Jenkins' successor;
important thing is to get right person.
* Chairman says will be good to have new CEO that has
familiarity with investment banking.
* Says bank has no plans to raise equity.Source text for
Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Matthew Scuffham; editing by Simon Jessop)