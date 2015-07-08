* Sacking of Barclays CEO mirrors Aviva overhaul
* McFarlane known to be 'dominant character'
* Seen as outstanding professional by peers
* McFarlane in no rush to appoint Jenkins' successor
By Matt Scuffham and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, July 8 There is only one winner in a
power struggle involving John McFarlane, the banking and
insurance veteran who became Barclays chairman in April
and fired the bank's chief executive on Wednesday.
McFarlane, a 68-year-old Scot, has built a reputation as one
of the City's toughest chairmen, with the stomach to make tough
decisions and act quickly if a business is underperforming.
During CEO Antony Jenkins' three-year stint as chief
executive, the British bank's share price had lagged rivals.
Jenkins had made progress in restructuring the bank and
running down 75 billion pounds ($115 billion) of assets it no
longer wants, but some shareholders had wanted faster change.
A senior executive at insurer Aviva, where McFarlane
previously oversaw a major turnaround, said Jenkins' swift
departure was unsurprising given the Scot's track record.
"I think he had made his mind up about Jenkins before he
even joined, and the way he's started at Barclays is exactly in
line with what happened at Aviva," the executive said.
At Aviva McFarlane played a central role in the removal of
Chief Executive Andrew Moss, stepping in to take over the
day-to-day running of the business after delivering a damning
assessment of Moss's five years in charge.
McFarlane said on Wednesday he made the decision that
Jenkins must leave in response to ongoing concerns over his
management style and that Jenkins had "acted professionally"
when told of his fate last week.
Industry sources say the pair had failed to develop a
rapport.
"McFarlane is quite a dominant character and Jenkins is
stubborn and doesn't play the internal game so I can well
understand why they haven't hit it off. The new CEO will have to
be more compliant," one Barclays' shareholder told Reuters.
McFarlane told reporters he was in no rush to appoint
Jenkins' successor, setting his stall out to take day-to-day
control, just as he did at Aviva.
McFarlane, who began his career with the Ford Motor Company,
was chief executive of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
for ten years until June 2007 and has also held senior
positions at Standard Chartered and Citibank.
His decision not to appoint an acting chief executive
illustrates the confidence he has in his own ability to do the
job. Interviewed by Reuters in November 2013, he described
himself as one of less than a dozen individuals globally that
have the skills to chair a major British bank.
His peers within the industry seem to share that assessment.
"I think John McFarlane is an outstanding professional and I
have thought that for many years. He will impose discipline and
clarity," said a senior executive at another major British bank.
Industry sources say that McFarlane has developed a strong
relationship with Finance Director Tushar Morzaria in recent
weeks, and will work closely with him and other senior
executives such as Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Moulds.
"He takes time to get under the skin of things, to get to
know people and form opinions. As interim CEO, he'll have the
perfect chance to get his head under the bonnet," the Aviva
executive said.
McFarlane will need to quickly address some major challenges
including a requirement for the bank to separate its UK retail
business from riskier activities to meet new regulations.
The bank must also resolve allegations over alleged past
misconduct while bringing returns back above its cost of capital
and deciding how big to keep its investment banking operation.
($1 = 0.6520 pounds)
