LONDON Aug 9 Barclays said on Thursday David Walker, a former British Treasury official, would succeed Marcus Agius as chairman from Nov. 1.

In a statement the UK bank said Walker would become a non-executive director on Sept. 1, taking on the chairman's role two months later.

Walker is currently a senior adviser to US bank Morgan Stanley and is also a former executive director of the Bank of England and former deputy chairman of Lloyds.

Agius resigned last month following the interest rate rigging scandal that has hit the British bank. (Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)