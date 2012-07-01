LONDON, July 1 Barclays chairman Marcus Agius is expected to resign on Monday over the Libor interest-rate scandal, the BBC and The Guardian said on Sunday.

Barclays declined to comment.

Last week Barclays agreed to pay $453 million to the U.S. and British authorities to settle allegations that it attempted to manipulate the key London interbank offered rate (Libor), increasing pressure on other banks to cooperate in a long-running probe that analysts say could cost the financial industry billions of dollars.

