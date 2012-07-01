EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, July 1 Barclays chairman Marcus Agius is expected to resign on Monday over the Libor interest-rate scandal, the BBC and The Guardian said on Sunday.
Barclays declined to comment.
Last week Barclays agreed to pay $453 million to the U.S. and British authorities to settle allegations that it attempted to manipulate the key London interbank offered rate (Libor), increasing pressure on other banks to cooperate in a long-running probe that analysts say could cost the financial industry billions of dollars.
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction for back-up electricity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price range on Friday, raising concerns about how much extra capacity utilities will commit to building to avoid winter supply shortages.
LONDON, Feb 3 Royal Bank of Scotland will pay a $85 million penalty to resolve civil charges that it attempted to manipulate a global benchmark for interest rate products, U.S. derivatives regulators said on Friday.