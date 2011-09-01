SINGAPORE, Sept 1 The Shanghai branch of British
bank Barclays has won approval to become a trading
member of the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the seventh foreign
financial institute to obtain such membership, said the exchange
on its website (www.sge.com.cn).
Other foreign trading members include Credit Suisse
, HSBC , Standard Chartered
, Bank of Nova Scotia , ANZ and United
Overseas Bank .
China has vowed to open up the tightly controlled gold
market. Recently it has given approval to HSBC and ANZ to trade
gold futures on the Shanghai Gold Exchange.
The Shanghai Gold Exchange is China's main precious metals
bourse, trading spot gold, silver and platinum as well as spot
deferred contracts in gold and silver.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)