by Adam Tempkin
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - Barclays Capital is ramping up
its involvement in the commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS) market by teaming up with FundCore Finance Group, a
privately-held commercial real estate investment management
firm, to establish a CMBS loan origination and securitization
program.
The move represents a decision on the part of the UK bank
to expand its CMBS lending and distribution platform, after
being more deliberate and cautious than its peers in
re-entering the so-called CMBS 2.0 market, or the new wave of
post-crisis deals that started in late 2009.
"This is a long-term business that makes sense," said Larry
Kravetz, head of CMBS Finance at Barclays Capital (BARC.L), in
an interview with IFR. "We're coming in with a clean slate.
We're here to be a meaningful player."
Kravetz joined the bank this past June, along with his
colleague Spencer Kagan from G2 Real Estate, to develop
Barclays' CMBS origination business. Both men, who now report
to Barclays' head of securitized products trading, Tom
Hamilton, had previously worked at Lehman Brothers.
Barclays only re-entered the new-issue CMBS market this
past April, prior to Kravetz's arrival, when it teamed up with
Cantor Fitzgerald for the US$635m CFCRE 2011-C1 conduit
transaction. The offering represented Cantor's first foray into
CMBS altogether.
"Barclays had all of the ingredients for what it takes to
be successful: great distribution through mortgage sales, a
great trading desk, research, surveillance, and banking;
everything except the product," Kravetz said. "We came in to
fill that void, and this is the first step."
FundCore was chosen as a partner because of the "years and
years of relationships it built up" in the commercial real
estate space, he said. "In the end, the question is, do you
feel comfortable with how they view credit? We are aligned very
well."
As part of the new program, Barclays will provide funding
to originate conduit loans, while FundCore will source loan
opportunities.
The loans will be jointly underwritten by Barclays Capital
and FundCore and are anticipated to be periodically
securitized.
The partnership will look to originate and securitize
five-, seven-, and ten-year fixed-rate loans secured by
traditional commercial property types in major markets
throughout the US.
The origination team plans on putting a new deal together
right away, as soon as it sources enough loans.
"The switch has been turned on," Kravetz said. "We are
looking at the product seriously to get loans on the book."
"The CMBS business model has dramatically changed and we
continue to look at numerous ways to take advantage of this
opportunity," said Steve Ball, President of FundCore. "Through
this combination we are creating a best-in-class origination
business that is well-integrated between the two firms and will
provide a seamless and streamlined execution process for
borrowers."
FundCore's lending platform is primarily focused on the
origination of balance sheet and conduit loans ranging in size
from US$5m to US$50m.
The CMBS market has had a bumpy summer, falling prey to the
broader capital markets dislocation caused by the European
sovereign debt crisis, a slower-than-expected US recovery, and
a flight from risky spread products on the part of investors.
New-issue structures have had to include a thicker level of
credit enhancement to protect the Triple As, as well a
public/private structure, in order to attract investors.
"So far, signs are good," Kravetz said. "Triple As have
performed well, and 'duper' tranches are trading better and
better."
So-called super-'duper' tranches are the most senior,
Triple A rated portions of the transactions.
"The product is here to stay. The public/private structure
brought a wider array of investors back in," Kravetz said.
All previous CMBS 2.0 offerings had been completed in the
private market, barring certain investors from participating.
Deutsche Bank and UBS first used the public/private
structure and 30% Triple A credit enhancement template on a
transaction during the summer, while the capital markets
upheaval and its associated risk aversion was at its peak.
In addition to the Cantor Fitzgerald CMBS it worked on in
April, Barclays also teamed up with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in May for a US$1.097bn Freddie Mac FMCC.OB CMBS
transaction, titled Freddie Mac SPC Series K-013.
It co-led its third post-crisis transaction with Wells
Fargo and Deutsche Bank in late July for a so-called
single-borrower CMBS, the US$1bn WFDB 2011-BXR.
That deal was a financing associated with the purchase of
the entire Centro Properties Group US retail portfolio by
Blackstone Real Estate Advisors. The deal was secured by 107
retail properties located across 27 states.
(Adam Tempkin is a senior IFR analyst)