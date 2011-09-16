by Adam Tempkin

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (IFR) - Barclays Capital is ramping up its involvement in the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market by teaming up with FundCore Finance Group, a privately-held commercial real estate investment management firm, to establish a CMBS loan origination and securitization program.

The move represents a decision on the part of the UK bank to expand its CMBS lending and distribution platform, after being more deliberate and cautious than its peers in re-entering the so-called CMBS 2.0 market, or the new wave of post-crisis deals that started in late 2009.

"This is a long-term business that makes sense," said Larry Kravetz, head of CMBS Finance at Barclays Capital (BARC.L), in an interview with IFR. "We're coming in with a clean slate. We're here to be a meaningful player."

Kravetz joined the bank this past June, along with his colleague Spencer Kagan from G2 Real Estate, to develop Barclays' CMBS origination business. Both men, who now report to Barclays' head of securitized products trading, Tom Hamilton, had previously worked at Lehman Brothers.

Barclays only re-entered the new-issue CMBS market this past April, prior to Kravetz's arrival, when it teamed up with Cantor Fitzgerald for the US$635m CFCRE 2011-C1 conduit transaction. The offering represented Cantor's first foray into CMBS altogether.

"Barclays had all of the ingredients for what it takes to be successful: great distribution through mortgage sales, a great trading desk, research, surveillance, and banking; everything except the product," Kravetz said. "We came in to fill that void, and this is the first step."

FundCore was chosen as a partner because of the "years and years of relationships it built up" in the commercial real estate space, he said. "In the end, the question is, do you feel comfortable with how they view credit? We are aligned very well."

As part of the new program, Barclays will provide funding to originate conduit loans, while FundCore will source loan opportunities.

The loans will be jointly underwritten by Barclays Capital and FundCore and are anticipated to be periodically securitized.

The partnership will look to originate and securitize five-, seven-, and ten-year fixed-rate loans secured by traditional commercial property types in major markets throughout the US.

The origination team plans on putting a new deal together right away, as soon as it sources enough loans.

"The switch has been turned on," Kravetz said. "We are looking at the product seriously to get loans on the book."

"The CMBS business model has dramatically changed and we continue to look at numerous ways to take advantage of this opportunity," said Steve Ball, President of FundCore. "Through this combination we are creating a best-in-class origination business that is well-integrated between the two firms and will provide a seamless and streamlined execution process for borrowers."

FundCore's lending platform is primarily focused on the origination of balance sheet and conduit loans ranging in size from US$5m to US$50m.

The CMBS market has had a bumpy summer, falling prey to the broader capital markets dislocation caused by the European sovereign debt crisis, a slower-than-expected US recovery, and a flight from risky spread products on the part of investors.

New-issue structures have had to include a thicker level of credit enhancement to protect the Triple As, as well a public/private structure, in order to attract investors.

"So far, signs are good," Kravetz said. "Triple As have performed well, and 'duper' tranches are trading better and better."

So-called super-'duper' tranches are the most senior, Triple A rated portions of the transactions.

"The product is here to stay. The public/private structure brought a wider array of investors back in," Kravetz said.

All previous CMBS 2.0 offerings had been completed in the private market, barring certain investors from participating.

Deutsche Bank and UBS first used the public/private structure and 30% Triple A credit enhancement template on a transaction during the summer, while the capital markets upheaval and its associated risk aversion was at its peak.

In addition to the Cantor Fitzgerald CMBS it worked on in April, Barclays also teamed up with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in May for a US$1.097bn Freddie Mac FMCC.OB CMBS transaction, titled Freddie Mac SPC Series K-013.

It co-led its third post-crisis transaction with Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank in late July for a so-called single-borrower CMBS, the US$1bn WFDB 2011-BXR.

That deal was a financing associated with the purchase of the entire Centro Properties Group US retail portfolio by Blackstone Real Estate Advisors. The deal was secured by 107 retail properties located across 27 states.

(Adam Tempkin is a senior IFR analyst)