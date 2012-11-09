* High-trigger issue seen as potential blueprint
LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Barclays is poised to sell the first
high-trigger total loss contingent capital issue, in a deal
which could become a blueprint for other banks' attempts to
bolster balance sheets.
One of the main hurdles to success will be to convince bond
investors to buy a security where they could lose everything
even as Barclays remains a going concern, as the notes will be
automatically written down to zero if the bank's Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% (post CRD4).
The structure is considered by many market participants to
be even more aggressive than the low-trigger contingent capital
transactions sold by UBS earlier this year.
The 7% trigger on Barclay's CoCos is 2% higher than UBS's
August trade, although it is 2% below the 9% SIFI (systemically
important financial institution) buffer below which Barclays is
required to restrict discretionary payments such as dividends
and discretionary compensation.
"From a bondholder perspective, this sucks: bondholders and
shareholders interests are completely misaligned," said
one credit investor.
"To have the permanent write-down at 7% is pretty
unfavourable. Unlike the UBS trade, where if the bank got to 5%
it would be declared non-viable and restructured with some
impact on shareholders, here, you could lose everything and
shareholders would actually benefit."
While Credit Suisse has sold high-trigger contingent capital
notes before, investors in those bonds see their holdings
converted into shares if the bank hits the 7% trigger, thereby
giving them a potential upside if the bank recovers.
Barclays had Core Tier 1 capital of 11.2% of its
risk-weighted assets at the end of September, and estimates that
number will move to 10.4% on a full Basel III basis at the end
of next year, giving potential CoCo investors an apparently
comfortable cushion.
"We would not rule out participating as we have bought
permanent write-down structures before," said a portfolio
manager. "But we will want to know why they're doing it. The
pricing will also be key."
The global investor roadshow, via lead managers Barclays,
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley,
wraps up next Tuesday with an expected USD2bn 10-year bullet
issue (rated BBB-/BBB- by S&P and Fitch) likely to be pitched
with a 7% yield handle.
The roadshow encompasses all regions and investor types so
the leads can target Asian and Swiss private bank investors if
they can't get institutions onboard at the right price.
REGULATORY HURDLE
The transaction follows a long period of negotiations
between Barclays and the UK's Financial Services Authority. Both
the FSA and the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee
have in recent months come out in favour of contingent capital
.
So far, only Swiss banks have been required to issue CoCos -
under the so-called Swiss finish - although Lloyds did force a
low-trigger CoCo (which converts to equity) on subordinated
investors in a debt exchange as part of its 2009 distressed
restructuring.
The Barclays CoCo will count as Tier 2 capital under Pillar
1, the minimum capital requirements set by global and European
regulators, but the bank said that it will also count towards
the additional Pillar 2 capital cushion local regulators can
insist on.
"There has been a lot of debate around contingent capital.
And while it wasn't endorsed by global regulators as an
asset-class under Pillar 1, the fact that the UK regulator is
endorsing it under Pillar 2 means that other regulators might
take a second look, and we might see a real market spring up,"
said a hybrid banker.
LIMITED COMPARABLES
There are limited comparables in terms of pricing. Barclays
has a 2020 dollar Tier 2 that was quoted around 4.4% last week,
and a new non-CoCo Tier 2 would be expected to come in the low
5% area. The rumoured 7% handle, therefore, would offer a juicy
pick-up for the more aggressive structure.
When UBS did its low-trigger CoCo, the difference between
its old Tier 2 paper and the new Tier 2 Coco was around 250bp,
although this has now shrunk to less than 100bp. The USD2bn
10-year bullet CoCo was quoted with a yield of 6.25% on Friday.
Expectations are that Barclays would have to pay a bigger
spread between old and new given its proposed deal has a
high-trigger, although unlike the Swiss contingent capital
transactions, the Barclays deal does not include contractual
point of non-viability which investors charge more for. One
banker estimated the differential could be anything between
150bp and 300bp.
Other relative value points include Lloyds CoCos that trade
with a yield of around 7%.
