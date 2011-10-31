* Income from commodities lower in past 6 months
* Last time income was higher was in Q1
* Bought into metals warehouse in Q3
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Oct 31 Barclays Plc reported
lower contributions from its commodities trading division in
January-September 2011 after extreme volatility in oil and
metals in the second and third quarters took a toll.
The results, which suggest increasing competition in the
crowded sector, mirror weaker performance by major commodities
players on Wall Street. They contrast with the improved
performance of some European rivals.
Barclays, seen as a commodity trading major alongside
Goldman Sachs , JP Morgan , Morgan Stanley
and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). said nine-month income from
fixed-income, currency and commodity (FICC) fell by a fifth to
5.35 billion pounds ($8.6 billion).
It said the drop reflected lower contributions from credit,
commodities and emerging markets businesses, partially offset by
an improved performance in foreign exchange.
The last time that Barclays reported higher income in
commodities was for the first quarter of 2011, even while
overall FICC income fell 22 percent. In its first-half results,
Barcap said it had lower contributions from commodities.
VOLATILITY
Some of the biggest price drops in years hit commodities
markets in the third quarter as worries about the European debt
crisis escalated and the dollar surged against the euro.
Copper, for example, lost a third of its value in the third
quarter. The global Reuters-Jefferies CRB benchmark index
for commodities ended the quarter down 12 percent, its sharpest
quarterly loss since the 2008 financial crisis.
Last week, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) reported record-beating
performance in commodities trading in the third quarter despite
the steep falls in prices.
Among the Wall Street heavyweights, Morgan Stanley generated
higher revenue from commodities in the third quarter as it piled
on more trading risks.
Goldman, which posted a third-quarter loss, said its
commodities business generated more revenue than in the second
quarter although it had to slash risks.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch posted a third-quarter
profit but said its FICC division suffered from weaker client
activity and adverse market conditions.
JP Morgan said its third-quarter profit fell, blaming
declines in its FICC division.
On a quarter-by-quarter basis, Barclays' investment banking
division suffered a third straight fall in quarterly income,
with FICC contributing 1.438 billion pounds versus 1.715 billion
in the second quarter and 2.2 billion in the first.
During the third quarter, Barclays bought a stake in metals
warehouse Erus Metals to catch up with rivals by securing a
foothold in the profitable storage business.
It also said it was building a precious metals vault in
response to client demand as part of its long-term commitment to
the bullion market.
($1 = 0.619 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler, editing by
Jane Baird)