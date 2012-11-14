LONDON Nov 14 Barclays faces having to
hand over the names of more than 200 staff involved in the
setting of Libor interest rates to a UK court.
The British bank, which was fined $450 million in June by
U.S. and UK authorities after admitting to rigging the global
benchmark rate, has submitted about 30 names of employees in the
UK High Court case but the claimants have asked for far greater
disclosure.
In what is seen as a test case for interest rate hedging
product mis-selling, the process is also set to reveal more
information about the setting of Libor rates, which remains
under investigation at Barclays and about a dozen other banks.
Guardian Care Homes, a residential care home operator based
in Wolverhampton, is suing Barclays for up to 37 million pounds
over the alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps, which were
based on Libor rates.
Justice Julian Flaux on Wednesday heard arguments from both
sides in private and said he would make a decision on how much
needs to be disclosed later in the day.