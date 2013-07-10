* Judge says lawsuit filed too late
* NCUA alleged losses on $555 mln securities
By Jonathan Stempel
July 10 Barclays Plc on Wednesday won
the dismissal of a U.S. credit union regulator's lawsuit over
the sale of more than $555 million of mortgage-backed securities
to two failed corporate credit unions.
U.S. District Judge John Lungstrum in Kansas City, Kansas
said the National Credit Union Administration waited too long by
not filing its complaint until Sept. 25, 2012.
He said the deadline was March 20, 2012, three years after
the NCUA had been named conservator of the U.S. Central Federal
Credit Union and the Western Corporate Federal Credit Union.
The lawsuit accused Barclays and other defendants of making
misleading statements about 12 residential mortgage-backed
securities that the credit unions bought between October 2006
and June 2007.
It is one of 10 lawsuits that the NCUA has been pursuing on
behalf of five credit unions it seized in 2009 and 2010 over
losses they suffered on $14.1 billion of mortgage-backed
securities amid a crumbling housing market.
Wholesale credit unions suffered more pain than retail
counterparts because they had more leeway on how to invest.
"We respectfully disagree with the decision," NCUA spokesman
John Fairbanks said. "We will continue to vigorously pursue our
claims against the parties that sold the faulty securities to
corporate credit unions."
Fairbanks had no immediate comment on whether the NCUA might
appeal.
In April, Lungstrum also cited a statute of limitations in
dismissing part of the NCUA's case against Credit Suisse Group
AG. Lungstrum affirmed that ruling on Wednesday.
Half of the securities at issue in the various lawsuits were
sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co, or Bear Stearns Cos or
Washington Mutual Inc, both of which JPMorgan bought in 2008.
Banks that have settled with the NCUA include Bank of
America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG
and HSBC Holdings Plc .
The cases are National Credit Union Administration Board v.
Barclays Capital Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of
Kansas, No. 12-02631; and National Credit Union Administration
Board v. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC et al in the same
court, No. 12-02648.