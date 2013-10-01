Oct 1 An executive responsible for handling customer complaints at Barclays Plc has resigned, a spokesman for the British bank confirmed.

Sky News first reported on Tuesday that Paul Maddox, Managing Director of Customer Service at Barclays, was to leave, weeks after a survey carried out by campaign group Move Your Money ranked Barclays as the worst-performing bank in Britain for customer service. ()

A spokesman for Barclays said Maddox was leaving on good terms and that it was wrong to link his departure to complaint figures.

"Paul Maddox made the decision to leave over a month ago. And actually when you look at his record in reducing complaints over the last three years, they're down 62 percent," the spokesman said.

Bob Cliff will assume the role of managing director for complaints management, the spokesman added.